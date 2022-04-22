YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fifth-year infielder Nikki Saibene singled in the seventh inning to bring in the winning run to lift Youngstown State to a 9-8 victory over Green Bay Friday afternoon.

Watch the video above for game highlights.

The Penguins jumped out to a 4-0 start through three innings. Green Bay rallied late and tied the game at 8-8 in the top of the seventh.

Avery Schumacher led the Penguins with three RBIs. Yazmine Romero, Bree Kohler, Hailey Niederkohr, Alex DeLeon and Saibene each had one RBI.

Green Bay’s Becca Edwards and Gracie Peterson recorded two RBIs each in the loss.

Elle Buffenbarger allowed 10 hits and struck out 11 batters in seven innings.

YSU improves to 24-20 overall and 9-7 in conference play. The Penguins close out their series with Green Bay with a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game is slated for 12 p.m.