BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Alex Tuch scored with 9:26 remaining and the Buffalo Sabres had five goals in the third period to rally past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Victor Oloffson, Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka and Kyle Okposo also scored for Buffalo.

Eric Comrie made 18 saves. Jason Zucker, Josh Archibald and Jake Guentzel scored for the Penguins, who have lost six straight games.

Casey DeSmith made 26 saves. It’s the longest losing streak for Pittsburgh since it also lost six in a row in February 2020.

The Penguins latest loss comes after they surrendered a 5-2 lead on Tuesday in Boston before losing 6-5 in overtime.