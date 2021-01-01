Sabonis, 3-point shooting carry Pacers past Cavs, 119-99

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Thon Maker (14) go to the floor for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and made two of Indiana’s 16 3-pointers in the Pacers’ 119-99 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

All-Star guard Victor Oladipo hit four 3-pointers, reserves Doug McDermott and Aaron Holiday each had three and the Pacers finished 16 of 35 from long range.

Indiana, playing seven of its first nine at home, improved to 4-1.

Sabonis, the 6-foot-11 center who usually does most of his work inside, made both of his 3-point tries and shot 10 of 14 overall. He also had 11 rebounds.

Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 28 points, and Darius Garland added 21. Cleveland was 12 of 23 on 3-pointers in the first of six straight road games.

The Cavs are 3-2.