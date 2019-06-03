Ryan Shazier wins Halas Award for overcoming adversity

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has won the 2019 George Halas Award by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Shazier, the 51st Halas Award winner, is the third Steeler to receive the honor from the PFWA, joining Rocky Bleier (1975) and John Stallworth (1985). He is making progress from a spinal contusion suffered in the 2017 season while making a tackle and has not played since.

The Halas Award is given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed. The award is named for Halas, a charter member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who was associated with the Chicago Bears and NFL from their inception in 1920 until his death in 1983 as an owner, manager, player and promoter.

Other 2019 nominees were Steelers running back James Conner; New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman; recently retired Houston Texans safety Andre Hal; and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.