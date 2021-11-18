Ryan Day: QB Jack Miller III will ‘likely’ be reinstated to Ohio State football team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said quarterback Jack Miller III will likely be reinstated on the team after his OVI charge was reduced to reckless operation in court Thursday morning.

Day said he’ll take one final look at Miller’s situation but added he’ll likely reinstate the redshirt freshman.

Miller was in court Thursday on charges stemming from an OVI arrest earlier in the month.

During the hearing, Miller had the OVI charge reduced to a minor misdemeanor reckless operation ticket. He will have to pay a $150 fine and court fees.

Miller will be meeting with the OSU Code of Conduct office later, Thursday. Miller was the Buckeyes third-string quarterback prior to his arrest.