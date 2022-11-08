COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day previewed the Buckeyes upcoming home game against Indiana.

OSU is coming off a 21-7 win over Northwestern in a game that featured 50-plus mile an hour winds and consistent rain. The weather made it near impossible to throw the ball as C.J. Stroud finished with a career low 76 yards, so Day decided to utilize an option he rarely uses — Stroud’s ability to run.

Day described the weather conditions in Evanston as “extreme” and one of the most unique games he has been apart of, citing he heard there was an 80 mph wind gust at one point.

He noted that one adjustment to make in future bad weather games could be to have the quarterback run more and earlier, a strategy he might adopt with Stroud moving forward.

The OSU quarterback rushed for a career-high 79 yards, including a 16-yard run on 4th and 1 that set up the Buckeyes’ first touchdown and a 44-yard run late in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.

Ryan Day says maybe they found “a little something there” with C.J. Stroud’s ability to run and that it might be a weapon for Ohio State to use moving forward. He presented it as more of a break the glass in case of emergency option during his postgame press conference Saturday — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) November 8, 2022

OSU rushed for more than 200 yards as a team and Miyan Williams racked up 11 yards and two scores in the win. OSU’s other top rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, did not play with an undisclosed injury. Standout receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba also missed another week with a hamstring injury.

The Hoosiers offense isn’t much better but they will get quarterback Connor Bazelak back this week after missing last week’s 45-14 loss to Penn State. Earlier this season in week six, Indiana was able to be level with No. 3 Michigan 10-10 at halftime before losing 31-10.

“They are gonna come in here and fight,” said Day. “They always have and we got to go out and play a little better early in the game.”

The Buckeyes defense still ranks in the top 15 in the country in fewest points allowed per game, 3rd-down defense, fewest passing yards allowed per game and fewest rushing yards allowed per game.

The Buckeyes lead the nation in points per game and face an Indiana defense that ranks 114th out of 131 teams in scoring defense.

As one of four unbeaten teams left in the FBS, Day believes the team’s toughness has been proven with fourth-quarter wins, in particular the Buckeyes victory over Penn State. “We want to have that as a badge of honor. I think our guys are very confident right now.”