COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day spoke at noon Tuesday to preview Ohio State’s home game against Arkansas State.

The Buckeyes are coming off a top-five win over Notre Dame in which they outscored the Irish 14-0 in the second half.

Ryan Day called the win “ugly” Saturday but did so as a point of pride.

“We have to be able to win that way. We do. We have to be able to find ways to win like that because there’s certainly going to be games in the Big Ten like that. You know Notre Dame’s kind of built like some of the Big Ten teams we play,” Day said.

The Buckeyes’ No. 1 offense from last season struggled, so they relied on running the ball and stopping the Irish’s run game, rushing for nearly five yards a carry and holding them to 2.5 yards per rush.

“I’m really pleased with the way guys played on defense. We have to continue to build on that and we have really good depth,” Day said.

Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered a left leg injury after a hit along the sideline in the first quarter. He came back out for one series in the second quarter but was unavailable the rest of the game.

“I leave it up to the doctors,” Day said. “We’ll make sure he’s 100% before putting him back in a game.”

The Buckeyes were already short-handed at receiver entering the game with Julian Fleming unavailable.

Day said Saturday he hopes to have both players back for the Arkansas State game, which kicks off at noon.

In other injury-related news, Day said there is “nothing long-term” with center Luke Wypler who left Ohio Stadium wearing a boot but did not say if he’ll be available this week.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud went 24-for-34 for XX yards and two touchdowns. It wasn’t his best game at OSU but he made plays when the Buckeyes needed them, including late in the third quarter and fourth quarter.

“I think the impact he’s making on this team has been significant and not just on the field. You could see that Saturday night,” Day said.

Day said Stroud’s rollout pass throwing across his body on the move to Miyan Williams along the sideline on third down in the fourth quarter was “as good as I’ve seen” from a quarterback.

“I think if you watch him move, he’s moving different,” Day said. “His body looks different.”