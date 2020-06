Ryan Blaney celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Monday, Oct 14, 2019, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Ryan is the son of Hartford native Dave Blaney

LINCOLN, Ala. (WKBN) – After a late caution, Ryan Blaney grabbed the win in a wild finish Monday in the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

The win is Blaney’s fourth of his career and first of 2020.

He was also a winner at Talladega in the fall of 2020. His other wins came at Pocono and the inaugural race at the Charlotte Roval in 2018.

Blaney finished second in Stage 2 after just being beat out by Rickey Stenhouse, Jr.