Ryan Blaney set to lead the field to green on Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ryan Blaney, son of Hartford native Dave Blaney, will lead the field to green Wednesday in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

The field was determined by a random draw.

Positions 1-12 was determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points. Positions 13-24 were based on a random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points. Positions 25-36 was a random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points. Positions 37-40 will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points.

Blaney is looking for his first win of the season, he finished fourth in Sunday’s race in Atlanta.

You can see the race at 7 p.m. on Wednesday on FS1.