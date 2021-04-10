Rust scores 2, Crosby gets goal, 2 assists, Pens beat Devils

New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) stops a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

The banged-up Penguins won their second game in as many nights and eighth in 11 games

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Bryan Rust scored two goals and Sidney Crosby had a goal and two assists in leading the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Jared McCann, defenseman Brian Dumoulin and Colton Sceviour also scored as the banged-up Penguins won their second game in as many nights and eighth in 11 games.

Casey DeSmith made 25 saves in snapping a personal two-game losing streak. Miles Wood scored two goals and Jack Hughes and Jesper Boqvist had one for the Devils.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves.