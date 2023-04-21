HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Gabe Rusnak’s first-inning two-run homer was enough for Hubbard to get by Ursuline, 2-0.

Rusnak also had a single.

Andrew Kali was driven in by Rusnak. Kali also pitched seven strong innings, allowing six hits and striking out five batters.

The Eagles are scheduled to play Bristol at 12 p.m. Saturday.

For the Fighting Irish, Brian Frasco and Marc Manning each had a pair of hits.

Andrew Kirila struck out 8 in six innings of work for Ursuline.

Ursuline are scheduled to play at Cene Park tomorrow against Canton Central Catholic.