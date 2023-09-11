YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK’s Luke Rupeka registered the game-winning goal late in the contest against Cardinal Mooney to lift the Eagles to a 3-2 win in a battle of unbeatens.

View extended highlights, including all five goals, and hear from the Eagles’ captain Nick Ryan and head coach Anthony Ledenko in the video above.

Rupeka was joined by Riley Littler and Nick Ryan as goal scorers on the day as the Eagles took the lead three different times in the win.

For the Cardinals, Angel Alvarez and Aidan Hryb notched goals as Mooney falls to 4-1-2 on the young season.

With the win, JFK improves to 5-0-2 and remains without a loss through seven games.