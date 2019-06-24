Running cross country…across the country: Howland’s Mauri ready for the next level

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – “I’m definitely not the kind of person that likes someone passing me, even if I’m cooling down from a race and someone is warming up”, said Vincent Mauri. “I don’t know why. It just kind of bugs me.”

Mauri is a distance runner and the best in Howland High School history.

“It’s just the fact that I like to win and I just love to workout and run,” said Mauri. “It’s just in my blood.”

He finished his high school career with three school records (14:54 in cross country, 9:03 in the 3200 and 4:12 in the 1600). He’s racked up more than 80 medals in his running career, including several district and regional titles, along with a state championship this year in the 3200.

Mauri’s success has drawn interest from several schools, including Iowa State, Texas and Oregon, but Mauri settled on a school that offered his major — biomedical engineering — and accepted a scholarship to Arizona State.

“I mean, it’s a Pac-12 school, which is arguably one of the best conferences in the country,” Mauri said. “Honestly, all-around, in my opinion, it’s the best school I could go to.”

He is cross training two to three times a week right now and running around 25 miles. When his training peaks, he’ll be running 70 miles a week. He trains hard so the races come easy.

“Honestly, I just take my training and mentality into place. I just know that I’ve done a lot of things that almost no one else can do, in high school at least,” Mauri said. “Like, some of my workouts are going to be harder than the race and I know that. I’ve just got to pull that out. You don’t have to infringe it upon anybody but you just have to tell yourself that you’re the best out here. You’ve done the most work and this is your day today.”