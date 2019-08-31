Runnin’ wild: Struthers races past Lakeside in season opener

Sports

The Golden Bears rolled past the Leopards, 48-8 in week one of the high school football regular season.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers rolled past Ashtabula Lakeside 36-12 in the regular season opener Friday night.

It was the first game on the team’s new turf at the Steve Belichik Complex.

Adrian Brown led the Wildcats with 129 yards with a touchdown on the ground.

Aiden Hall added 82 rushing yards with a touchdown, while Tyrese Hawkins chipped in with 47 yards and two touchdowns in the win for Struthers.

Alex Cummings also found the endzone with a one-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the first quarter.








Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WKBN antenna

WKBN Signal Update

Trending on WKBN.com