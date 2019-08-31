Runnin’ wild: Struthers races past Lakeside in season opener

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers rolled past Ashtabula Lakeside 36-12 in the regular season opener Friday night.
It was the first game on the team’s new turf at the Steve Belichik Complex.
Adrian Brown led the Wildcats with 129 yards with a touchdown on the ground.
Aiden Hall added 82 rushing yards with a touchdown, while Tyrese Hawkins chipped in with 47 yards and two touchdowns in the win for Struthers.
Alex Cummings also found the endzone with a one-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the first quarter.
