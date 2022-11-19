ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – To open up the 2022 NCAA Division III Playoffs, #2 Mount Union Purple Raiders shutout #25 Salisbury 51-0 to improve to 11-0.

In the big win, senior wide receiver Wayne Ruby Jr. set the school record for most receiving touchdowns in school history. He passed Justin Hill (2019) and Cecil Shorts III (2008).

Ruby Jr finished the day catching 12 balls for 159 yards and four touchdowns.

The Purple Raiders led 27-0 at halftime after four Braxton Plunk touchdowns (3 passing, 1 rushing).

Plunk completed 35 of 49 passes for 353 yards and 5 touchdowns, adding 61 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Mount Union’s defense only allowed 65 total yards to the Salisbury offense and three first downs.

The undefeated Purple Raiders (11-0) will play Utica (10-1) on November 26 at a location yet to be announced.