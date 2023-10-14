ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – #2 Mount Union continued their dominance on Saturday with a 76-0 win over Capital to move to a perfect 6-0 on the season.

The Purple Raiders took a 28-0 lead after the first quarter after scoring a touchdown in the first six drives and enjoyed a 56-0 advantage at the break.

During the win, senior wide receiver Wayne Ruby broke the school record for receiving touchdowns, setting the new school mark at 65 and counting.

Ruby now owns the triple crown in school records, previously setting the program high marks in receptions and yards. He finished with 45 yards on the day and a touchdown.

Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk finished a perfect 10-10 passing on the day for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

Darnell Williams led the way on the ground again, racking up 137 yards on just nine carries. Malcom Rogers added four rushing touchdowns on four attempts to lead the team in that category.

Former Brookfield star Donovan Pawlowksi made an appearance in the blowout win, racking up one completion for 16 yards through the air and six yards rushing in his first colligate action.

Mount Union sits at 6-0 and 5-0 in conference play as they will travel to Wilmington next Saturday, Oct. 21 for another OAC battle.