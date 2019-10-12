Rubaker runs wild; West Middlesex wins big

Zeb Rubaker ran for nearly 200 yards and scored twice
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – West Middlesex tops Mercer, 35-0, to garner their 5th win of the year. Zeb Rubaker scored twice and gained 174 yards on the ground for the Big Reds. Alex Rea also scored twice – once on a 2nd quarter TD catch and in the third quarter on a 2-yard scoring run.
Final Region 1 Standings
Farrell – 3-0
Reynolds – 2-1
West Middlesex – 1-2
Mercer – 0-3
Mercer falls to 3-5 after dropping their 4th game in the past 5 weeks. Aidan Bright ran for 85 yards on 11 carries.
The Big Reds return to action next week with a trip to Sharpsville. The Mustangs will play their home finale versus Lakeview next Friday.
SCORING CHART
West Middlesex, 35-0
First Quarter
W – Zeb Rubaker, 36-yard TD run (W 7-0, 7:08)
Second Quarter
W – Jason Davis, 2-yard TD run (W 14-0, 9:51)
W – Alex Rea, 10-yard TD catch from Ty Tate (W 21-0, 2:26)
Third Quarter
W – Alex Rea, 2-yard TD run (W 28-0, 8:05)
Fourth Quarter
W – Zeb Rubaker, 16-yard TD run (W 35-0, 11:53)
Stats courtesy of Ryan Briggs