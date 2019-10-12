Rubaker runs wild; West Middlesex wins big

Zeb Rubaker and Alex Rea each scored twice for Big Reds

Zeb Rubaker ran for nearly 200 yards and scored twice

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – West Middlesex tops Mercer, 35-0, to garner their 5th win of the year. Zeb Rubaker scored twice and gained 174 yards on the ground for the Big Reds. Alex Rea also scored twice – once on a 2nd quarter TD catch and in the third quarter on a 2-yard scoring run.

Final Region 1 Standings

Farrell – 3-0

Reynolds – 2-1

West Middlesex – 1-2

Mercer – 0-3

Mercer falls to 3-5 after dropping their 4th game in the past 5 weeks. Aidan Bright ran for 85 yards on 11 carries.

The Big Reds return to action next week with a trip to Sharpsville. The Mustangs will play their home finale versus Lakeview next Friday.

SCORING CHART

West Middlesex, 35-0

First Quarter

W – Zeb Rubaker, 36-yard TD run (W 7-0, 7:08)

Second Quarter

W – Jason Davis, 2-yard TD run (W 14-0, 9:51)

W – Alex Rea, 10-yard TD catch from Ty Tate (W 21-0, 2:26)

Third Quarter

W – Alex Rea, 2-yard TD run (W 28-0, 8:05)

Fourth Quarter

W – Zeb Rubaker, 16-yard TD run (W 35-0, 11:53)

Stats courtesy of Ryan Briggs