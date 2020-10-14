Round Two: High school football playoff pairings for 29 local teams

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Twenty-nine area teams will compete in Round Two of the OHSAA high school football playoffs this weekend.
The complete schedule is listed below, along with links to interviews and preview stories.
Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.:
D2 – Twinsburg (1-4) at Austintown Fitch (6-0)
D2 – Maple Heights (5-2) at Warren Harding (4-3)
D2 – Boardman (4-3) at Painesville Riverside (5-1)
D3 – Kenston (3-2) at Canfield (6-0) / WKBN Game of the Week – PREVIEW
D3 – Howland (4-3) at Chardon (6-0)
D3 – Chaney (3-4) at New Philadelphia (5-1)
D3 – Hubbard (5-2) at Geneva (6-1)
D3 – Niles (5-2) at Streetsboro (6-0)
D7 – Lowellville (3-4) at Warren JFK (4-2) @ Liberty
D7 – Buckeye Central (2-5) at Leetonia (5-1)
D7 – Southern (5-1) at Norwalk St. Paul (5-1) – PREVIEW
D7 – Jackson Milton (4-2) at McDonald (5-1)
Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.:
D4 – Salem (4-3) at Poland (5-1)
D4 – East Liverpool (4-3) at West Branch (6-0) / WKBN Game of the Week – PREVIEW
D4 – Villa Angela St. Joseph (1-6) at Ursuline (4-2) – PREVIEW
D4 – Girard (3-4) at Northwest (6-0)
D4 – Beaver Local (6-1) at Shaw (4-2)
D5 – Harrison Central (3-3) at South Range (6-0)
D5 – Southeast (4-3) at Crestview (4-1)
D5 – Cardinal Mooney (2-5) at Garfield (6-0)
D6 – Canton Central Catholic (2-5) at United (5-1)
D6 – Western Reserve (4-3) at Springfield (6-0)
D6 – Brookfield (5-1) at LaBrae (5-2)
D6 – Mineral Ridge (4-3) at Norwayne (6-0)