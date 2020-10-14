Round Two: High school football playoff pairings for 29 local teams

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Twenty-nine area teams will compete in Round Two of the OHSAA high school football playoffs this weekend.

The complete schedule is listed below, along with links to interviews and preview stories.

Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.:

D2 – Twinsburg (1-4) at Austintown Fitch (6-0)

D2 – Maple Heights (5-2) at Warren Harding (4-3)

D2 – Boardman (4-3) at Painesville Riverside (5-1)

D3 – Kenston (3-2) at Canfield (6-0) / WKBN Game of the Week – PREVIEW

D3 – Howland (4-3) at Chardon (6-0)

D3 – Chaney (3-4) at New Philadelphia (5-1)

D3 – Hubbard (5-2) at Geneva (6-1)

D3 – Niles (5-2) at Streetsboro (6-0)

D7 – Lowellville (3-4) at Warren JFK (4-2) @ Liberty

D7 – Buckeye Central (2-5) at Leetonia (5-1)

D7 – Southern (5-1) at Norwalk St. Paul (5-1) – PREVIEW

D7 – Jackson Milton (4-2) at McDonald (5-1)

Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.:

D4 – Salem (4-3) at Poland (5-1)

D4 – East Liverpool (4-3) at West Branch (6-0) / WKBN Game of the Week – PREVIEW

D4 – Villa Angela St. Joseph (1-6) at Ursuline (4-2) – PREVIEW

D4 – Girard (3-4) at Northwest (6-0)

D4 – Beaver Local (6-1) at Shaw (4-2)

D5 – Harrison Central (3-3) at South Range (6-0)

D5 – Southeast (4-3) at Crestview (4-1)

D5 – Cardinal Mooney (2-5) at Garfield (6-0)

D6 – Canton Central Catholic (2-5) at United (5-1)

D6 – Western Reserve (4-3) at Springfield (6-0)

D6 – Brookfield (5-1) at LaBrae (5-2)

D6 – Mineral Ridge (4-3) at Norwayne (6-0)