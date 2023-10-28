YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Round Two of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs will include 14 local teams from Ohio.

Austintown Fitch, Warren Harding, Ursuline, Canfield, Poland, West Branch, Struthers, Niles, South Range, United, Mineral Ridge, Western Reserve, Lowellville and Springfield all advanced on Friday night.

All second round playoff games will take place Friday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

DIVISION II – REGION 5

#10 Austintown Fitch (7-3) at #2 Walsh Jesuit (10-1)

at #2 Walsh Jesuit (10-1) #11 Warren Harding (5-6) at #3 Hudson (8-2)

DIVISION III – REGION 9

#9 Canfield (7-3) at #1 Ursuline (11-0)

DIVISION IV – REGION 13

#6 Struthers (8-3) at #3 Poland (10-1)

at #5 Streetsboro (10-1) at #4 West Branch (10-1)

#7 Niles (7-4) at #2 Mentor Lake Catholic (9-2)

DIVISION V – REGION 17

#7 Ridgewood (8-3) at #2 South Range (10-1)

DIVISION VI – REGION 21

#5 Cuyahoga Heights (9-1) at #4 United (10-1)

#10 Mineral Ridge (7-4) at #2 Rootstown (9-1)

DIVISION VII – REGION 25