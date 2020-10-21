Round Three: Pairings for 19 local teams remaining in the high school football playoffs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thirteen area teams will compete in Round Three of the OHSAA high school football playoffs this weekend, and six more are set to begin the District Ten tournament in Pennsylvania.

The complete schedule is listed below, along with links to interviews and preview stories.

Friday, October 23rd at 7 p.m.

D2 – Warren Harding (5-3) at Austintown Fitch (7-0) / WKBN Game of the Week – PREVIEW

D3 – Akron SVSM (5-2) at Canfield (7-0)

D7 – St. Paul (6-1) at Warren JFK (5-2)

D7 – McDonald (6-1) at Leetonia (6-1)

2A – Farrell (4-2) at Northwestern (6-0)

Saturday, October 24th at 7 p.m.

D4 – Chagrin Falls (5-2) at Poland (6-1) / WKBN Game of the Week – PREVIEW

D4 – Ursuline (5-2) at West Branch (7-0)

D5 – Beachwood (6-0) at South Range (7-0)

D5 – Crestview (5-1) at Garfield (7-0)

D6 – St. Thomas Aquinas (5-2) at Springfield (7-0)

D6 – LaBrae (6-2) at Wickliffe (7-0)

Friday, October 30th at 7 p.m.

1A – Cambridge Springs (5-1) at Reynolds (6-0)

1A – West Middlesex (4-2) at Eisenhower (6-0)

2A – Northwestern / Farrell at Wilmington (6-0)

3A – Slippery Rock (2-4) at Hickory (6-0)

3A – Grove City (3-3) at Ft. LeBoeuf (6-0)

