YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Six local teams remain in the Ohio high school football playoffs.

Ursuline, Struthers, West Branch, South Range, Mineral Ridge and Lowellville have advanced to the Regional Semifinals. The OHSAA released the neutral sites for each game on Sunday.

All games will be played Friday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

DIVISION III

#5 VASJ (9-3) vs. #1 Ursuline (12-0) still To Be Announced

DIVISION IV

#6 Struthers (9-3) vs. #2 Lake Catholic (10-2) at Burton Berkshire High School Great Lakes Cheese Stadium

#4 West Branch (11-1) vs. #1 Canton South (12-0) at Louisville High School Leopard Stadium

DIVISION V

#6 Clearview (10-2) vs. #2 South Range (11-1) at Baberton High School Sharkey Stadium

DIVISION VI

#10 Mineral Ridge (8-4) vs. #3 Mogadore (10-2) at Salem High School Sebo Stadium

DIVISION VIII

#6 Lowellville (11-1) vs. #2 Danville (12-0) at Massillon Perry High School Wakefield Stadium

