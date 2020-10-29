Round Four: Pairings and previews for the 15 local teams left in high school football playoffs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nine area teams will compete in Round Four of the OHSAA high school football playoffs this weekend, and six more are still alive in the District Ten Tournament.

The complete schedule is listed below, along with links to interviews and preview stories.

Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

D2 – Warren Harding (6-3) at Hudson (8-0)

D3 – Canfield (8-0) at Streetsboro (8-0) – PREVIEW

D7 – Dalton (6-1) at Warren JFK (6-2) / WKBN Game of the Week

D7 – McDonald (7-1) at Lucas (6-2) – PREVIEW

1A – Cambridge Springs (5-1) at Reynolds (6-0)

1A – West Middlesex (4-2) at Eisenhower (6-0)

3A – Slippery Rock (2-4) at Hickory (6-0)

3A – Grove City (3-3) at Ft. LeBoeuf (6-0)

Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.

D4 – Ursuline (6-2) at Poland (7-1) / WKBN Game of the Week – PREVIEW

D5 – Crestview (6-1) at South Range (8-0)

D6 – Mogadore (6-1) at Springfield (8-0)

2A – Farrell (5-2) at Wilmington (6-0) – D10 Championship – PREVIEW