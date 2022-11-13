YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four local teams have advanced to Round 4 of the Ohio high school football playoffs.

Teams will play at neutral sites on both Friday and Saturday this week. Here are the upcoming match-ups, dates and sites for the regionals finals.

DIVISION III – Friday, November 18 at 7 p.m.

#2 Canfield (11-1) vs. #1 Chardon (11-1) at Ravenna High School

DIVISION IV – Saturday, November 19 at 7 p.m.

#1 West Branch (12-1) vs. #6 Jefferson (10-3) at Niles McKinley High School

DIVISION V – Friday, November 18 at 7 p.m.

#1 South Range (13-0) vs. #3 Perry (11-2) at Burton Berkshire High School

DIVISION VII – Saturday, November 19 at 7 p.m.

#1 Warren JFK (11-1) vs. #3 Danville (11-2) at New Philadelphia High School