MEADVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Round two for Lakeview and Cambridge Springs. In their first meeting, the Sailors came away with a 28-22 victory behind the rushing of Mitchell Tingley, who gained 222 yards on the ground and scored 3 times.

This time, it’s for all the marbles as Cambridge Springs will meet Lakeview for the district championship from Meadville on Saturday.

Will the Sailors continue to move along and down the Blue Devils or will it be Cambridge Springs that’ll right the ship this time around?

High School Football Playoffs – District 10 Class A Championship

Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 7 pm at Meadville High School

Cambridge Springs (11-1) vs. Lakeview (9-2)

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 6, 2023 – Lakeview, 28-22

Oct. 7, 2022 – Lakeview, 41-14

Oct. 16, 2020 – Cambridge Springs, 29-18

Sept. 12, 2020 – Cambridge Springs, 41-13

Sept. 19, 2003 – Cambridge Springs, 12-8

2023 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Cambridge Springs, 40.3; Lakeview, 35.1

Scoring Defense: Cambridge Springs, 10.1; Lakeview, 16.1

Game Notes

-Cambridge Springs last won the district title in 1996. Lakeview is seeking its’ first championship since 2013.

-The Blue Devils offense features four ball carriers who’ve gone over 550-yards on the season including their leading rusher Brett Kania. No. 32 has run the ball 149 times and gained 1238 yards while scoring 18 times.

-The defense has accumulated 23 turnovers. Tristen Mazzadra leads the team with 12 quarterback sacks. Junior Zeek Carson isn’t far behind as he has 9 quarterback takedowns this season.

-Lakeview’s leading rusher Mitchell Tingley is closing in on 1,500-rushing yards for the season.

-The Sailors had won just three games within a four-year window (2016-19). Coach Bill Hickman led Lakeview to a winning season last season (6-5) before this year’s 9-win team. Lakeview is after its’ first double-digit win season since 2013, the year they topped Sharpsville – 27-0 – to win the district championship.

2023 Results

Cambridge Springs (11-1)

Blue Devils 22 Eisenhower 20*

Blue Devils 42 Maplewood 8*

Blue Devils 20 Union City 0

Blue Devils 22 Mercer 8

Blue Devils 47 Cochranton 14

Lakeview 28 Blue Devils 22

Blue Devils 45 Saegertown 0

Blue Devils 62 Iroquois 12

Blue Devils 50 Reynolds 7

Blue Devils 41 Maplewood 0

Blue Devils 48 Eisenhower 0

Blue Devils 63 Kennedy Catholic 24

*-playoff

Lakeview (9-2)

Sailors 35 Mercer 6*

Franklin 21 Sailors 17

Sailors 37 Reynolds 0

Mercer 28 Sailors 20

Sailors 28 Cambridge Springs 22

Sailors 20 Cochranton 12

Sailors 48 Eisenhower 28

Sailors 46 Maplewood 0

Sailors Kennedy Catholic, fft

Sailors 58 Saegertown 19

Sailors 40 Seneca 25

*-playoff

