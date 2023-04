BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mooney’s softball team improves to 6-2 following their 12-9 win over Bloomfield.

Sam Rotunno belted a pair of homers and drove in four runs. Delanie Olesh finished with three triples and 5 RBIs. Ramiyah Hayes also closed out her afternoon with a pair of hits as well.

Freshman Julianna Ramos picked up the win from the circle for Mooney.

The Cardinals will travel to Harding on Monday at 5 p.m.