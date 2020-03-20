Roster makeover continues: Browns add another new veteran safety

Breaking News
The NFL Network reports that the Browns have signed veteran Safety Andrew Sendejo to a free agent contract.

Minnesota Vikings strong safety Andrew Sendejo celebrates after an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The NFL Network reports that the Browns have signed veteran Safety Andrew Sendejo to a free agent contract.

It is reportedly a one-year deal worth $2.25 million.

Sendejo has ten years of NFL experience, and split last season between the Vikings and Eagles. In 2019 he played in fifteen total games with three interceptions.

He spent the previous nine years in Minnesota. He also played a year in Dallas in 2010, and with the Jets in 2011.

Sendejo played college football at Rice, but was not selected in the 2010 NFL Draft.

