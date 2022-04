WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – JFK’s first two batters – Alex DeSalvo and Aidan Rossi – combined to go six for six with six runs scored and four RBIs in the Eagles’ 14-2 win over Mathews.

Jake Hettrick also finished two for three for JFK. The Eagles closed out their afternoon with 13 base hits as a team.

Gavin Shrum pitched the game’s first four innings, by striking out eight and not allowing a base hit.

Dom Toto and Gabe Pesa each had a single for the Mustangs.