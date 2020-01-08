Rose’s late shot leads Pistons past Cavaliers 115-113

Sports

Detroit Pistons rallied for a 115-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

by: STEVE HERRICK Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers logo in front of a basketball hoop.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Derrick Rose hit a 15-footer with 27 seconds left and the Detroit Pistons rallied for a 115-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rose, who scored 24 points, hit a runner in the lane to give Detroit a 114-113 lead and cap a comeback that began with the Pistons trailing 110-91 early in the fourth quarter. Collin Sexton’s late shot didn’t hit the rim and Cleveland was called for a shot clock violation. The Cavaliers have lost five straight.

