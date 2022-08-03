CLEVELAND (AP) – Amed Rosario hit a mammoth three-run homer and rookie Oscar Gonzalez added a solo shot, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.



Rosario’s career-long, 450-foot drive to dead center was the longest of the season at Progressive Field, topping the 447-footer by Boston’s Alex Verdugo on June 25.

His sixth homer of the year lifted Cleveland to a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning.



Shane Bieber struck out eight over six innings in his 100th career start, extending his winning streak in interleague games to eight.