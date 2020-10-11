Rookie WR Claypool scores 4 TDs, Steelers top Eagles 38-29

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) beats Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Jalen Mills (21) to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Claypool, a second-round pick from Notre Dame, finished with seven receptions for 110 yards and three scores

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool scored four touchdowns, including the clincher with 2:59 remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers remained unbeaten with a 38-29 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Claypool, a second-round pick from Notre Dame, finished with seven receptions for 110 yards and three scores.

He also added a 2-yard rushing touchdown on the ground as the Steelers improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1979.

Carson Wentz threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles and Miles Sanders ran for two scores in his return to his hometown but Philadelphia’s defense sagged late.