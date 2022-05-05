CLEVELAND (AP) – Steven Kwan hit the first homer of his breakout rookie season.



Franmil Reyes had three hits and an RBI, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5.

Kwan’s two-run shot off José Berríos tied it at two in the third, beginning a string of six straight runs by Cleveland.



Reyes scored the go-ahead run on Amed Rosario’s grounder in the fourth.



Guardians right-hander Aaron Civale struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four runs on six hits.



Emmanuel Clase worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save in six chances. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belted a two-run homer for Toronto.