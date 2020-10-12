Ronnie Harrison’s interception in Browns game will get you free Arby’s fries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Safety Ronnie Harrison snagged a pass from Phillip Rivers and took it home for a Cleveland Browns touchdown in Sunday’s game against the Colts.

It not only helped the Browns win but also gets you free french fries.

Don't forget to pick up your free small curly fries from @Arbys today! 🙌



Participating locations » https://t.co/y8MQUqFfXS pic.twitter.com/hwS5Ur94XS — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 12, 2020

Anytime the Browns get an interception during any home or away game, you can get a small curly fry for free at a participating Arby’s.

All you have to do is mention the interception.

