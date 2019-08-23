Rolling Rockets: Lowellville tops McDonald in straight sets

Lowellville topped McDonald in straight sets Thursday night in high school volleyball action

Lowellville Rockets High School Volleyball.

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville topped McDonald in straight sets
(25-21, 25-8 and 25-14) Thursday night in high school volleyball action.

KC Kelly led the Rockets with six service points, three aces, six digs, 16 kills and one block.

Samantha Kelly had seven aces, 15 serve points, three digs, four kills, one block and 20 assists. Alexis Mesaros had eight serve points and four digs, while Savannah Procick had nine serve points and six digs.

McDonald was led by Maria Rasile who tallied three service points with 13 assists. Olivia Booth added two service points and nine kills. Sophia Constantino finished with eight service points, two aces and three kills.

WKBN antenna

WKBN Signal Update

