Rolling Raiders! Reynolds off to their best start since 2005, focused on ‘1 week at a time’

Reynolds isn't letting their hot start get to their heads, focused on taking care of business week-by-week

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – There are just three Valley teams left unbeaten in District 10. One of them is the Reynolds Raiders — a team that, with a very business-like mentality, is just taking it one game at a time.

“I mean, it is exciting,” said senior quarterback Bryce McCloskey. “Exciting to be a part of it, but the season is not over yet. We have to keep competing.”

It’s a start Reynolds fans haven’t seen in 14 years — a perfect 4-0 with, statistically, the best offense in Mercer County.

“All this year, we have talked about not paying attention to things like that, being 4-0,” said Head Coach Josh Mull. “We really want to focus week in, week out. We have one game each week and that is really what we are trying to focus on.”

“It is always 0-0 that week and we just focus on that opponent,” McCloskey said.

“We just take it every game at a time,” said junior running back Cole Toy. “No one is better than anybody. It is just first game every week, and we just go out there and play our best.”

That offense is averaging over 41 points per game this season.

One of the reasons the Reynolds O has been so dynamic is the return of McCloskey at quarterback, who is coming back from an injury. That has teams guessing whether the Raiders will ground and pound or air it out.

“He is just doing a good job spreading the field,” Toy said. “Opening the run game, opening the pass game back up. I just feel like they don’t know what is going to come at them.”

“It makes it great. It keeps the defense guessing every time,” said junior lineman Luke Faber. “It is a great thing to have in your pocket. We are just being patient, taking one game at a time and if it leads to the playoffs, then we will take care of business there.”

Up next for Reynolds is a massive match-up with Maplewood — two unbeaten teams going head-to-head this Friday night and two teams that have seen a lot of each other the last year.

The two teams split a pair of meetings last season, including a Reynolds win in the postseason.