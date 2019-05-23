Rollin' at Regionals: Champion blanks South Range in semifinals Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Defending State-Champion Champion blanked South Range 14-0 Wednesday in the Division III Regional Semifinals at Massillon Washington High School. [ + - ] Video

Cassidy Shaffrer hit a grand slam, and Emma Gumont hit a solo homer in the victory. Shaffer finished with a game-high 8 RBI's.

Pitcher Sophie Howell tosses a one-hitter with nine strikesouts in the win.



Champion improves to 27-3 overall on the season. Soutgh Range's season comes to an end with a record of 20-8.



The Golden Flashes advance to face West Salem Northwestern in the Division III Regional Finals Saturday at 12PM at Massillon Washington High School.