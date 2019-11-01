Rollin’ at Regionals: Canfield handles Akron St.-Vincent-St. Mary in semifinals

Canfield rolled past Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary in straight sets in the Division II Volleyball Regional Semifinals Thursday night.

STOW, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield rolled past Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary in straight sets (25-15, 25-12, 25-19) in the Division II Volleyball Regional Semifinals Thursday night at Stow-Munroe Falls High School.



Grace Mangapora led the Cardinals with 10 kills, while Abbie Householder added 7 kills.

Jenna DeLisio piled up 24 assists and 4 aces, while Alexis Mettile added 5 blocks in the victory.

Riley Wilkins finished with 8 digs.

Canfield improves to 21-5 overall on the season. The Cardinalsd advance to face Gilmour Academy in the Division II Regional Final Saturday at 2 p.m. at Stow-Munroe Falls High School.