Roll out the red carpet: ‘Hollywood’ returning to Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns have re-signed Wide Receiver Rashard Higgins to a one-year deal

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have resigned Wide Receiver Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins to a one-year deal.

The deal is reportedly for the the veteran’s minimum of $910,000.

Higgins is a former fifth-round draft pick of Cleveland back in 2016 out of Colorado.

He battled injuries and clashes with coaches last season, managing just four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.

In 2018, he was a major contributor amassing 39 receptions for 572 yards and four touchdowns.

Higgins reportedly turned down more money from other teams because he wanted to return to Cleveland.

He returns to a wide receiver room that includes Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Damion Ratley and newly-drafted Donovan Peoples-Jones.

