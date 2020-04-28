Roll out the red carpet: ‘Hollywood’ returning to Cleveland

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have resigned Wide Receiver Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins to a one-year deal.
The deal is reportedly for the the veteran’s minimum of $910,000.
Higgins is a former fifth-round draft pick of Cleveland back in 2016 out of Colorado.
He battled injuries and clashes with coaches last season, managing just four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.
In 2018, he was a major contributor amassing 39 receptions for 572 yards and four touchdowns.
Higgins reportedly turned down more money from other teams because he wanted to return to Cleveland.
He returns to a wide receiver room that includes Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Damion Ratley and newly-drafted Donovan Peoples-Jones.