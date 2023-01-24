NEW YORK (WKBN) – Seven-time All-Star Scott Rolen was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.

Rolen, an eight-time Gold Glove winner, appeared on 297 of 389 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America for 76.3%.

He needed 75% to reach Cooperstown. None of the other 27 players on the ballot reached that mark.

A player needed 292 votes for election. He became the 18th third baseman elected to the Hall, the fewest of any position.

Rolen played 17 seasons in the big leagues with the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Reds.

He was named the 1997 NL Rookie of the Year. He also was a member of the 2006 Cardinals’ team that won the World Series.