CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – After dropping to Poland last week, South Range rebounded to top Niles, 71-36.

Luke Rohan tallied a game-high 25 points as he connected on seven 3-pointers. Dylan Turvey also finished in double-figures with 11 points.

South Range (7-4) returns to action on Monday against Mohawk.

Stef Dorsey paced Niles with 10 points while Anthony Budak scored 7.

The Red Dragons (2-9) will play at Girard on Friday.