Roethlisberger throws 4 TD passes, Steelers rip Bengals

Sports

Roethlisberger was one of four Steelers put on the COVID-19 list last Monday due to contact tracing

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) celebrates with Chukwuma Okorafor (76) his scoring on a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) celebrates with Chukwuma Okorafor (76) his scoring on a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw for a season-high 333 yards and four touchdowns despite being forced to stay away from the team facility all week due to COVID-19 protocols, and the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed unbeaten with a 36-10 victory over the Bengals.

Roethlisberger was one of four Steelers put on the COVID-19 list last Monday due to contact tracing after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He connected with Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster for touchdowns in the first half and found rookie Chase Claypool twice in the second half as Pittsburgh improved to 9-0.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Styling for entire website