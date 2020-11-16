Roethlisberger throws 4 TD passes, Steelers rip Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) celebrates with Chukwuma Okorafor (76) his scoring on a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Roethlisberger was one of four Steelers put on the COVID-19 list last Monday due to contact tracing

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw for a season-high 333 yards and four touchdowns despite being forced to stay away from the team facility all week due to COVID-19 protocols, and the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed unbeaten with a 36-10 victory over the Bengals.

Roethlisberger was one of four Steelers put on the COVID-19 list last Monday due to contact tracing after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He connected with Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster for touchdowns in the first half and found rookie Chase Claypool twice in the second half as Pittsburgh improved to 9-0.