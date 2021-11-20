Roethlisberger set to return to Steelers lineup

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Steelers are set to activate quarterback Ben Roethlisberger from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
He will be added to the 53-man roster and is expected to start on Sunday night on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Roethlisberger was placed on the list last Saturday night after self-reporting symptoms and testing positive for COVID-19.
Roethlisberger has started eight games for the Steelers this season, completing 196-299 passes for 1,986 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Steelers and the Chargers will kickoff Sunday night at 8:20 p.m.