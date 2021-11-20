Roethlisberger set to return to Steelers lineup

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) scrambles before passing against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Steelers are set to activate quarterback Ben Roethlisberger from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

He will be added to the 53-man roster and is expected to start on Sunday night on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Roethlisberger was placed on the list last Saturday night after self-reporting symptoms and testing positive for COVID-19.

Roethlisberger has started eight games for the Steelers this season, completing 196-299 passes for 1,986 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Steelers and the Chargers will kickoff Sunday night at 8:20 p.m.