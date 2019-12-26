Roethlisberger may return, despite recent reports

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger walks onto the field for an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — Earlier this week, there was some speculation that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger might not see the field again after an elbow injury knocked him out for the entire season in just the second week.

But, a Christmas present of sorts for Steelers fans from the big man himself: Roethlisberger, not Santa.

Big Ben tweeted Wednesday and said contrary to recent reports about the ‘uncertainty’ of him playing again, he’s working hard and is more determined than ever to come back stronger and better next year.

P.S. Contrary to recent reports out there about my football future and my ‘uncertainty’ about playing again, I am working hard and am more determined than ever to come back stronger and better than ever next year! — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) December 25, 2019

ESPN reported this week that Roethlisberger needed surgery after three tendons did not reattach to his elbow after the injury.

He’s not cleared to throw yet, but reports say he is tracking to be back for 2020.