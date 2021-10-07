Roethlisberger: ‘I’m not giving up on this season’

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger reacts as he walks off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis

AP/Matt Ludtke

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he knows he needs to play better to help the team snap a three-game losing streak.

Roethlisberger is ranked 27th in the league in quarterback rating and has thrown as many interceptions as touchdowns.

The 18-year-veteran also is dealing with a hip injury suffered in a loss to Green Bay.

Roethlisberger says he is not quitting on the season and believes the accuracy issues he’s dealing with are fixable. The 1-3 Steelers host the 3-1 Broncos at Heinz Field in Week 5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com