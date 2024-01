BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell has won four in a row after Tuesday’s 53-47 win over Brookfield.

Josue Rodriguez scored 17 of his game-high 26 points in the second half. Teyon Harris added 9 points in the victory.

The Red Devils will welcome LaBrae on Friday.

Brookfield (4-6) led at halftime by two points (23-21).

Nevon Hoffman scored 17 and Matteo Fortuna poured in 12.

The Warriors will play host to Newton Falls on Friday.