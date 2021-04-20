Rodón beats Indians after no-no, Abreu hits 2 homers for Sox

Chicago White Sox third-base coach Joe McEwing, left, congratulates Jose Abreu after Abreu hit a solo home run in the fourth inning in a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The White Sox knocked off the Indians 8-5 Tuesday night at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Carlos Rodón followed up his no-hitter by hanging around for five shaky innings to beat Cleveland for the second time in a week and José Abreu homered twice, leading the Chicago White Sox past the Indians.

Rodón pitched in short sleeves despite temperatures dropping into the 30s and snow on the way.

He worked around five walks, giving up a homer and throwing 110 pitches — four fewer than in his April 14 gem.

Jordan Luplow’s leadoff homer in the third ended Rodón’s streak of no-hit innings against the Indians at 11.

Tim Anderson and Yasmani Grandal hit two-run homers for Chicago.