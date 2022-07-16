DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers homered and drove in four runs, C.J. Cron hit his 21st home run and German Marquez became the second Colorado pitcher to reach 900 career strikeouts as the Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-2.

Elias Diaz had two hits and three RBIs and Charlie Blackmon had three hits and two RBIs as the Rockies extended their winning streak to four games.

Marquez gave up two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings before leaving after being struck in the back of the right leg by a one-hopper from Kevin Newman.

Marisnick had two doubles and scored a run and Jason Delay had a run-scoring single in the fifth for the Pirates, who have lost three in a row after a four-game winning streak.