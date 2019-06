Malito caught 53 passes last year, with over 13 hundred yards receiving and 15 touchdowns

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard football team is sending another player to the Division One level.

Senior wideout Nick Malito has verbally committed to Toledo.

Malito caught 53 passes last year, with over 13 hundred yards receiving and 15 touchdowns, helping lead the Indians to 13 wins and the Division Four State Championship game.

Malito is also a standout sprinter, and State qualifier in the 100 meter dash.