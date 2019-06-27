Rock the vote: Indians’ Santana to start Major League All-Star Game

Cleveland Indians’ Carlos Santana watches his ball after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning in a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Santana will start at first base in the Major League All-Star Game on July 9 at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Indians’ First Baseman Carlos Santana won the vote in the 2019 Google All-Star Starters Election.



Santana picked up 49.2% of the vote.

That means he will start at first base for the American League in the 2019 Major League Baseball All- Star Game on Tuesday July 9th at Progressive Field.

Santana has never been named to an All-Star roster in his ten-year Major League career. He is the first Cleveland Indians’ first baseman to start an All-Star game since Jim Thome back in 1999.

After being reacquired by the Indians during the offseason, Santana is currently batting .290 with a team-high 18 homers and 48 RBI’s.