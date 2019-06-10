Rock the vote: Indians need fan voting boost on All-Star ballot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Voting for the Major League Baseball All-Star game is now in full swing.



The first balloting update was released today, and the host Cleveland Indians have four players within the top-ten of their position group.



The new voting format required players to be within the top three to take part in the one-day Starters Election on June 26.



Carlos Santana is currently fourth among American League first-basemen, and needs to advance one spot to make the cut into the top three.



Francisco Lindor is sixth among AL shortstops behind Gleyber Torres (Yankees), Tim Anderson (White Sox), and Xander Bogaerts (Red Sox).



Roberto Perez and Jason Kipnis are tenth in their respective American League position group.