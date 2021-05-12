Rock solid: Struthers shooter commits to college

Trey Metzka averaged over 16 points per game for the Wildcats this past season

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers standout Trey Metzka will continue his academic and athletic career at Slippery Rock University.

The Wildcats senior basketball player made the announcement on social media Wednesday:

“First, I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, friends, and many other amazing people I have met who have helped me along the way, as none of this is possible without them,” Metzka said. “Throughout this process, I have grown as a player and a person thanks to those who have believed in me.”

Metzka averaged over 16 points per game and shot a staggering 42 percent from behind the arc. He will graduate with well over 1,000 career points and helped lead the Wildcats to 25 consecutive wins and a District Championship this past season.

Metzka was also a member of our WKBN Starting Five Class of 2021.

